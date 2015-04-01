* Shilling down from spill-over dollar demand * Safaricom, Kenya Power losses pulled stock market down (Adds market close, stocks and bonds) NAIROBI, April 1 Kenya's shilling weakened on Wednesday on pent-up dollar demand from the energy sector but could receive support from inflows targeting a bond sale. Stocks snapped a two-day winning streak. At market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 92.50/60 to the dollar against Tuesday's close of 92.40/50. A trader at a major commercial bank in Kenya said some firms had placed their dollar orders in late March, and said the shilling fell "on the back of demand that spilled over from last month and ahead of the long weekend." Traders said most firms are keen to buy dollars before Thursday, as banks and most businesses will be closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays. The trader predicted the shilling would trade around the 92.50 to 93 levels against the dollar next week. "There might be a level of panic buying above the 92.50 levels," he said. A second trader said an upcoming infrastructure bond should lend support to the shilling. Kenya's central bank has invited bids for a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion shillings ($271 million) in a tap sale. "Flows from the bond might slow the weakening," said Chris Muiga, a trader at the National Bank of Kenya. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index fell 7.62 points to close at 5,240.53. Safaricom, Kenya's top telecoms operator and the biggest stock on the bourse by market capitalisation, lost 0.05 shillings to close at 17 shillings per share. Also losing ground was Kenya Airways, whose stock fell 0.10 shillings to 8.10 shillings per share. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.59 billion shillings were traded, barely changed from 2.60 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 92.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)