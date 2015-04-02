NAIROBI, April 2 Kenya's shilling
weakened on Thursday, undermined by dollar demand from energy
and manufacturing sectors but traders said it was seen stable on
dollar inflows targeting a bond sale.
At 0930 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
92.65/92.75 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of
92.50/92.60.
"There's been good corporate demand from firms in energy,
oils and manufacturing sectors," said a trader at a leading
commercial bank.
Traders say most firms are keen to settle their bills as
banks and most businesses will be closed on Friday and Monday
for public holidays.
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of
Africa (CBA) said the local currency would likely trade in a
range between 92.10-92.90 against the dollar next week.
Traders say an upcoming infrastructure bond should lend
support to the shilling. Kenya's central bank has invited bids
for a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion
shillings ($271 million) in a tap sale.
Traders said the shilling, which is down 2.6 percent against
the dollar so far this year, has also been receiving support
from regular central bank liquidity mop ups. Draining liquidity
makes it more expensive for banks to hold dollar positions.
Kenya's central bank said on Thursday it planned to mop up
24 billion shillings in excess liquidity from the money markets.
($1 = 92.6000 Kenyan shillings)
(Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)