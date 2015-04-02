* Dollar demand by energy, manyfacturers also weighs * Stocks fall for second consecutive day (Adds closing shilling, stocks levels) NAIROBI, April 2 Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday, undermined by dollar demand and a deadly attack by al Shaabab Islamists near the frontier with Somalia which could further hit tourism. The main share index fell for the second consecutive day. The shilling closed trading at 92.70/92.80 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 92.50/92.60. "It seems today's events...filtered through and undermined confidence in the shilling," said a trader from a leading commercial bank, referring to an attack where at least 14 people were killed in eastern Kenya when the al Qaeda-linked rebels stormed a Kenyan university campus. The shilling lost ground steadily since last year, partly due to a downturn in tourism following attacks by al Shabaab militants. Tourists are a leading source of hard currencies for East Africa's biggest economy. The trader also said there had been dollar demand from firms in energy, oils and manufacturing sectors that had also uncermined the local currency. Traders said most firms were keen to buy dollars to settle their bills as banks and most businesses will be closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays. Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) said the local currency would likely trade in a range between 92.10-92.90 against the dollar next week. Traders say a new infrastructure bond should lend support to the shilling, which has lost 2.6 percent so far this year. Kenya's central bank has invited bids for a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion shillings ($271 million) in a tap sale. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index fell 45.49 points to 5196.86. On the bonds market, government bonds valued at shillings 1.0 billion shillings were traded, down from 2.6 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 92.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)