* Shilling weakens to 100.75/85 * Stocks also under pressure as tourist revenue drops * Traded bonds volume at 523.9 million shillings (Updates with market close) NAIROBI, July 9 Kenya's shilling weakened on Thursday amid demand for dollars from energy and telecommunications companies, traders said. Stocks were down. By 1330 GMT, the shilling was at 100.75/85 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 100.35/45. "We have seen some dollar demand from interbank and corporate players," a senior trader at one commercial bank said. The shilling has been under sustained pressure heading towards a record low around 107, caused by dwindling tourism revenues, a widening current account deficit and a stronger dollar on global markets. Technical analysis of the 14-day and 50-day weighted moving averages suggested the shilling would stay on a weakening trend in the near term. "Now everyone is rushing to cover their obligations, including forward-buying," the trader said. "If we see panic buying the 101 level is where we are headed." On Tuesday, the Monetary Policy Committee hiked rates to 11.50 percent from 10.00 percent, the second 150 basis point rise in about a month. But the move appeared to have little impact on the currency. The benchmark NSE 20 index slipped 8.21 points to close at 4,754.66 points. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 523.9 million shillings were traded, compared with 856.9 million in the previous session. (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Edith Honan; Editing by Louise Ireland)