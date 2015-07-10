(Updates with closing rate, shares) NAIROBI, July 10 Kenya's shilling weakened to a new 3-1/2-year low on Friday, hurt by demand for dollars from importers and banks covering short positions, traders said. At the 1330 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.85/95 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 100.75/85. It is trading at a level last seen in October 2011. "During the week there was demand from telecoms and also a few in the oil sector. But telecoms and then manufacturers (too)," a senior trader at one commercial bank said. The central bank raised its benchmark lending rate for the second time in a month on Tuesday, to 11.50 percent from 10.00 percent, saying the weaker shilling posed a risk to price stability. Traders said the shilling was expected to remain under pressure in coming days, in line with technical analysis of the 14-day and 50-day weighted moving averages, which suggest the shilling would stay on a weakening trend in the near term. "There's still more demand to come," a second trader at another commercial bank said. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index lost 0.6 percent to close at 4,727.46 points as foreign investors sought safety in cash and less riskier assets. "We have seen more net sell off from foreigners," said Daniel Kuyoh, a research analyst at Kingdom Securities. Kuyoh said investors were preferring to hold cash or move their investments into developed markets that are perceived to offer more safety. He added the drop in the index was likely to continue next week. In the debt market, bonds worth 32.8 million shillings were traded, down from a volume of 523.9 million shillings in the previous session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri)