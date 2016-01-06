(Updates with closing rate, shares)
NAIROBI, Jan 6 Kenya's shilling held
steady on Wednesday and traders said they expected it to remain
in a tight band, with the market focused on the price of crude
oil.
Shares in Nairobi rose after falling in the first two
trading sessions of this year.
At the 1330 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 102.20/30 to the dollar, barely changed from
Tuesday's closing rate of 102.25/35.
The shilling, which was one of the least volatile emerging
market currencies last year, has inched up 0.09 percent this
year mainly due to the drop in the price of crude, traders said.
"Lower oil prices are helping narrow the current account
deficit and for Kenya, not being a commodity producing country,
that has been a blessing in disguise," a trader at one
commercial bank said.
Traders said the shilling was expected to stay in the 102.00
to 103.00 range against the dollar in the next few days as
market activity resumes gradually after the holidays.
In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
rose 0.85 percent to close at 4,008.53 points, as
investors saw opportunities in shares that had fallen in the
previous two sessions when the index finished down.
Shares that rose included those of EABL, the
country's largest brewer. Volumes were low after the holidays,
with just 339 million shillings worth of shares changing hands.
In the debt market, bonds worth 27 million shillings were
traded.
...........................Shilling spot rates
.....................Shilling forward rates
.......................Cross rates
..................................Local contributors
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
...............Treasury bill yields
..................Central bank open market operations
.........................Horizontal repo transactions
, ................Daily interbank lending rate
.............................Kenya Bond pricing
..................Real time Africa economic data
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
SPEED GUIDES:
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; editing by
Alexander Smith)