NAIROBI Nov 13 Kenya's central bank on Tuesday sought to mop up 2 billion shillings ($23.39 million) in excess liquidity from the market via repurchase agreements (repos).

The bank has been using repos most of this year to take out liquidity and support the shilling which is 0.3 percent weaker than the dollar in the year-to-date.

On Monday, the central bank which intended to mop up 7.5 billion shillings, received bids worth 31.69 billion shillings accepting 7.5 billion shillings at 9.12 percent.

($1 = 85.5000 Kenyan shillings)