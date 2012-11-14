NAIROBI Nov 14 Kenya's central bank on
Wednesday sought to mop up 15 billion shillings ($175.54
million) in excess liquidity from the market via repurchase
agreements (repos).
The bank said it intended to drain 7 billion shillings
through 7-day repos and 8 billion shillings via 14-day Term
Auction Deposits (TAD).
Central bank has been using repos most of this year to take
out liquidity and support the shilling which is 0.7
percent weaker than the dollar in the year-to-date.
($1 = 85.4500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)