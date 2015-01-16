NAIROBI Jan 16 Kenya's capital market has
shifted cash settlement of equities and corporate bonds traded
on the bourse to the central bank's payments system, to reduce
risks and shorten transaction times, the market regulator said
on Friday.
Before the shift on Thursday, cash settlement for securities
was done by four commercial banks appointed by the market's
Central Depository and Settlement Corporation (CDSC).
Kenyan officials want to turn Nairobi into an international
financial centre by modernising its capital markets and reducing
the costs of doing business.
"This moves Kenya a step closer to attaining the status of a
Regional and International Financial Centre as envisaged," said
Paul Muthaura, the acting CEO of regulator Capital Markets
Authority.
Rose Mambo, the chief executive of CDSC, said the move to
shift cash settlements to the central bank would help the market
reach full delivery of securities against payments.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by George Obulutsa)