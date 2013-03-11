NAIROBI, March 11 Kenya's benchmark shares index surged 3 percent to a four-and-half-year high on Monday as investors bought into stocks after a peaceful conclusion of the presidential election.

The main NSE-20 share index rallied to 4,796.33 points, a level last touched in Aug. 20, 2008, lifted by shares in fuel marketer KenolKobil, retailer Uchumi and telecom provider Safaricom. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; editing by Drazen Jorgic)