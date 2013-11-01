* Media say proposed law would take Kenya back 50 years
* Former PM Odinga says law mimics neighbouring
dictatorships
* Kenyatta criticised media over reporting of Westgate
attack
* Kenya has most established media in region
By James Macharia
NAIROBI, Nov 1 Kenyan media and opposition
politicians have criticised media rules proposed by the
government, saying they would muzzle the press and stunt
democracy in the country.
Kenyan members of parliament late on Thursday voted to pass
a new law that empowers the government to form a powerful
tribunal to draw up a code of conduct for the media.
In an African region where several nations tightly control
news-gathering, Kenya's media has enjoyed broad freedoms to
criticise successive governments.
Journalists said the aim of the new rules was to stop
investigative reports on corruption or that hold the government
to account.
The Daily Nation, the biggest circulation newspaper in east
Africa, wrote: "Dark days: MPs pass law to control media." The
Standard ran the headline: "Democracy under attack".
The government said the bill was still open for discussion.
"Freedom of the press is not under attack in Kenya,"
information secretary Fred Matiangi told Citizen TV.
Under the Kenya Information and Communication Bill,
violating the code could lead fines for an individual of up to 1
million shillings ($11,700) or 20 million shillings for media
outlets.
Although details of the code are to be outlined, the bill
proposes that locally produced content, including advertising,
on Kenyan television stations be not less than 45 percent. Media
executives worried the move could hurt revenue earned from
foreign advertising.
Under the bill, the government could recover unpaid fines
direct from bank accounts of individuals or companies. The
tribunal could also recommend suspending or removing an
individual from the journalists' register for breaking the code.
The new bill could become law if signed by President Uhuru
Kenyatta, who last week implored journalists to report more
responsibly especially over security matters.
Former Prime Minister and Kenyatta's defeated rival for the
presidency, Raila Odinga, criticised the proposed law.
"Laws like the one passed today are only found in our
neighbouring dictatorships. It is my hope that we are not trying
to copy and paste the draconian laws of our neighbours, though I
fear we may be," Odinga said in a statement.
Rights activists say the media in Ethiopia, Uganda and
Rwanda are tightly controlled by the state authorities.
Kenyatta, who faces a trial for crimes against humanity at
the International Criminal Court that starts in February, last
week warned the media to be responsible in their reporting,
citing what he called some "reckless" reporting.
The president backed Inspector General of police David
Kimaiyo who accused local media of "unpatriotic" reporting of an
attack on a Nairobi mall that killed at least 67 people.
Kimaiyo had earlier summoned two journalists and a media
executive at KTN TV station for running CCTV footage of the mall
raid, but later dropped the action after a public outcry.
Officials had criticised Kenyan media for reporting that
soldiers looted Westgate mall during the four-day stand-off. But
this week admitted there were some cases of theft by soldiers.
