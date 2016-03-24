* Cartoonist has lampooned leaders across Africa
* Kenya media freedom in focus before 2017 elections
* Mwampembwa says government puts pressure on Kenyan papers
* Media group denies ever acting under official coercion
By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, March 24 One of Africa's best known
satirists blames government pressure for journalist sackings at
Kenya's biggest newspaper group which threaten to reverse
decades of hard-won press freedoms.
In a continent where journalists are often jailed, the Daily
Nation's decision to end the contract of cartoonist Godfrey
Mwampembwa after 23 years has made Kenya's journalists wary that
their prized media freedom is at risk.
Mwampembwa's black and white sketches, published under the
pen name Gado, have won a following around Africa for depicting
politicians as greedy and corrupt hyenas, vultures and pigs.
"Cartoons are a barometer of press freedom in any country,"
said Mwampembwa, a Tanzanian cartoonist who has lived in Kenya
for years.
"When that is under attack, you know you are in trouble,"
Mwampembwa, who is 46, told Reuters in his office in downtown
Nairobi this week.
Any sign of pressure on the press before the 2017 elections
will cause unease in Kenya, where politicians have been blamed
for stoking ethnic tensions in the past. Deadly ethnic violence
erupted after the 2007 polls, prompting a new constitution that
protects media freedoms and outlaws hate speech.
Mwampembwa said his removal, and the sacking of several
other journalists, showed the Daily Nation and its parent
company Nation Media Group had "crumbled" under
pressure from President Uhuru Kenyatta's government after his
relentless needling of officials.
"This is a situation where an organisation is capitulating
to political and corporate pressure," he said. "The gains that
were made are being rolled back, especially now that we are
going into elections."
Nation Media Editor-in-Chief Tom Mshindi denied this, saying
Gado's contract had reached a "natural end" and the government
had never asked for a journalist to be fired.
"We will never bow or succumb to pressure from government or
any other quarter," Mshindi said in a statement.
Presidential spokesman Manoah Esipisu called the allegations
"absolute rubbish". He said: "Even when we feel criticism is
severely unjustified, we don't think it is in our place to gag
anyone."
"ARM-TWISTING"
Before he became president in 2013, Kenyatta sued the Nation
Media Group over one of Mwampembwa's sketches.
The group sacked senior editor Denis Galava in January after
he wrote an editorial criticising Kenyatta for poor performance.
Since then, it has also fired the Sunday Nation's investigations
editor and the Sunday Nation news editor. Galava has launched a
lawsuit challenging his sacking. Others say they plan to.
Mwampembwa said the government used its big advertising
budget, spent via a centralised body that purchases space, to
influence Kenyan papers battling falling circulation.
"This one body is used to arm-twist newspapers," said the
cartoonist, who is suing NMG for wrongful contract termination.
Mwampembwa has faced criticism beyond Kenya's borders. Last
year he took a sabbatical from work after Tanzania's government
banned one of the group's titles that had published a cartoon by
Mwampembwa that lampooned then President Jakaya Kikwete.
The weekly East African apologised for the drawing depicting
Kikwete being fed grapes by one of seven scantily-clad women,
each representing what Mwampembwa saw as weaknesses in the
Tanzania's government, such as corruption and cronyism.
Although the group agreed to his sabbatical, Mwampembwa said
he was told his contract was at an end when he tried to return.
On his travels to countries such as Zimbabwe and Ethiopia,
where journalists face regular censure, Mwampembwa said he found
that aspiring reporters and satirists look up to Kenya's media.
He has been feted for co-founding XYZ, a popular satirical TV
puppet show.
"They admire that in Kenya you have this kind of leeway to
lampoon presidents," he said. Losing that would resonate across
Africa. "That's the worry."
(Editing by Edmund Blair/Ruth Pitchford)