MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 8 A Kenyan minister, accused by a powerful parliamentary committee of entering a banknote printing contract that led to the loss of $20 million of public funds, on Wednesday refused to resign and said the deal had in fact resulted in big savings.

"I have no apologies to make and am ready to pay the price for protecting the interests of Kenyans," Amos Kimunya, now transport minister but finance minister at the time the contract was signed, told Reuters.

In a report issued last week, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) recommended the sacking of Kimunya and central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u for committing the government to a joint venture with De La Rue PLC to print banknotes.

The PAC accused Kimunya, in his former post, of terminating a long-term contract held by De La Rue and replacing it, under the joint venture, with four short-term contracts that cost more, resulting in the loss of over 1.8 billion shillings ($21.35 million) of public money.

It said the Kenyan anti-graft agency should investigate the roles in the deal of both Kimunya and Ndung'u.

Kimunya, a close ally of President Mwai Kibaki, rejected that conclusion, saying the deal had actually saved the country 3 billion shillings.

"The committee investigating the matter did not take my account on board and that is unfortunate. My critics have chosen intentionally to misunderstand me," he said.

Kimunya said all the parties, including the PAC, agreed that a joint venture was in the country's best long-term interest because the government's participation would ensure notes were printed securely.

Pervasive graft at all levels of Kenyan society is a key concern for investors in east Africa's largest economy, as is the lack of political will to tackle it. A few senior politicians have been charged with corruption, but none has ever been jailed.

Parliament will debate the report in the coming weeks and Kimunya would have to resign if it adopted the document.

Ndung'u declined to comment on the report and, because he has security of tenure, a presidential tribunal would have to investigate him if the document were adopted.

"The De La Rue issue is an issue for the Treasury. I deal with monetary policy and I don't want to get into the politics of that, so I will not respond," Ndung'u said on Wednesday.

Kimunya was forced to quit as finance minister in mid-2008 after parliament censured him for his role in the irregular sale of a government hotel, while Ndung'u narrowly survived an attempt by the house to sack him earlier this year for failing to stop a steep weakening of the shilling against the dollar in 2011.

(Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Tim Pearce)