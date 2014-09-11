NAIROBI, Sept 11 Kenya's Mumias Sugar reported a wider loss before tax of 3.4 billion shillings ($38.31 million) in 2014, from 2.2 billion shillings last year, blaming weaker sugar prices.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that in the year to the end of June, sugar prices fell due to an influx of illegal sugar imports and a shortage of cane following a poor harvest.

(1 US dollar = 88.7500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)