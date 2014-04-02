(Adds lawmaker's comments, share price)

NAIROBI, April 2 Kenya's Mumias Sugar has suspended its chief executive Peter Kebati while it investigates the firm's sales and distribution deals, the company's chairman said on Wednesday.

Chairman Dan Ameyo told Reuters the board had asked Kebati and Commercial Director Paul Murgor to "step aside" for two months while it conducts the investigations.

East Africa's biggest economy has an annual sugar deficit of around 200,000 tonnes, which is usually filled by imports from other producers in the region.

Mumias's shares fell 2.9 percent to close at 3.30 shillings ($0.04).

"There have been widespread claims of questionable sugar sale and importation transactions touching on our company and we have decided to try and find out the authenticity of these claims," Ameyo said.

Kebati and Murgor were not available for a comment.

Ameyo said decisions would be taken once the probe is over, promising to be fair to all concerned.

Kareke Mbiuki, vice-chairman of the parliamentary committee on agriculture, said they found imported sugar at a warehouse belonging to the firm during a recent tour.

He said some people were profiteering at the expense of the company, by bringing in sugar from Sudan, Egypt and Malawi, and then selling it in the Kenyan market at a 20 percent discount to the price of local producers.

It costs $700 to produce a tonne of sugar in Kenya compared with less than $400 per tonne in regional producers like Sudan, making imports much cheaper, the lawmaker said.

Mumias has posted losses in recent years and has cited the cheaper imports that make its sugar uncompetitive, for the woes. Its losses have angered shareholders, employees and farmers, some of whom have not been paid for months, according to Mbiuki.

"There is an influx of imported sugar in the market," Mbiuki told Reuters. "We are really happy the board of Mumias has told the management to step aside." ($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans)