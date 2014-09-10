NAIROBI, Sept 10 Kenya's Mumias Sugar issued a warning on Wednesday that projected losses for the year to June 2014 would be bigger than those for the 12 months to June 2013, when it reported a pretax loss of 2.24 billion shillings ($25.3 million).

"The company wishes to report that the projected loss for the year ended June 30, 2014 will be more than 25 percent compared to the loss reported for the same period in 2013," it said in a profit warning announcement in The Standard newspaper. (1 US dollar = 88.6500 Kenyan shilling) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)