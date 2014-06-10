NAIROBI, June 10 Kenya's Mumias Sugar
has sacked two top managers who were suspended in April while
the firm investigated the company's sugar sales and
distribution, the company said.
Chairman Dan Ameyo told Reuters in April that Managing
Director Peter Kebati and Commercial Director Paul Murgor had
been suspended pending the investigations into what he called
"questionable sugar sale and importation transactions".
Mumias said the board was presented with an audit by KPMG,
which investigated the issue. A statement, issued by Ameyo on
Monday, said the probe "indicates that management made
misrepresentations on a number of key facts to the board."
"The board after careful consideration of the nature and
extent of the involvement of members of the management and the
impact it has had on the company, both from a financial and a
reputation point of view, has ... decided to terminate the
services of the employees involved," the statement said.
The statement did not mention the executives by name.
Mumias officials could not immediately be reached for
further comment. The managing director and commercial director
could also not be contacted.
East Africa's biggest economy has an annual sugar deficit of
around 200,000 tonnes, which is usually filled by imports from
other producers in the region.
Mumias has posted losses in recent years and has cited the
cheaper imports that make its sugar uncompetitive.
The country's biggest grower and miller of sugar narrowed
its pretax loss to 104.8 million shillings ($1.22 million) for
the six months to December 2013, from 1.58 billion shillings in
the same period of 2012.
(Writing by George Obulutsa and Edmund Blair; Editing by Mark
Potter)