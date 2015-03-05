(Adds details, outlook)
NAIROBI, March 5 Kenya's Mumias Sugar
reported a bigger first-half loss from a year ago, which it
blamed on lower prices of the sweetener as well as a prolonged
shutdown but forecast an improved second half.
Cash-strapped Mumias, which received a cash bailout from the
government at the end of January, said its loss widened to 2.08
billion shillings ($22.8 million) from a restated loss of 407.4
million shilling loss a year earlier.
The firm, whose sugar output accounts for about a third of
Kenya's annual sugar output, said net revenues for the period to
end-December fell 62 percent to 2.67 billion shillings.
Mumias said the loss was largely due to an unscheduled and
out of crop maintenance of its factory located in western Kenya
in October, November and December due to cane shortage.
"The revenues were impacted by the production time lost
during the two and a half months maintenance shutdown as well as
cane shortage and a lower average net cane price per tonne of
sugar realised during the first quarter," Mumias said.
"Despite the challenges ... the company looks forward to
better performance in the second half of the year following
successful resumption of production," it said in a statement.
Low sugar production, high production costs and low prices
resulting from illegal sugar imports further compounded the
company's half year, the firm said.
Mumias reported a loss per share of -0.95 shillings compared
with -0.19 shillings in the first half of 2013.
Mumias said as part of its medium term to long terms plan,
it was re-negotiating its payment schedules with creditors.
The government said as part of the bailout, it would seek to
change the company's management and prosecute any managers who
may have led to the company's near-collapse.
($1 = 91.0500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)