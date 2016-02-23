NAIROBI Feb 23 Kenya's Mumias Sugar
reported on Tuesday a pretax loss of 2.26 billion shillings
($22.23 million) in the six months ending Dec. 31, widening from
a loss of 2.08 billion shillings in the year ago period due to
increased finance costs.
Cash-strapped Mumias said in a statement that finance costs
nearly doubled to 732.6 million shillings from 378.7 million
shillings in the six-month period ended Dec. 31, 2014.
Net revenue for the period rose 11 percent from a year ago
to 2.98 billion shillings.
($1 = 101.6500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Tom Hogue)