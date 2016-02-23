(Adds details, background, outlook)
NAIROBI Feb 23 Kenya's Mumias Sugar
expected to perform better in the second half after posting a
wider pretax loss for the six months ended Dec. 31, the company
said on Tuesday, adding falling prices due to illegal imports
could pose a challenge.
The heavily-indebted firm has been struggling with cash flow
problems in recent years, forcing the government to step in with
bailout funds and has hired a new chief executive, Errol
Johnston, to drive its turnaround.
Mumias said losses widened to 2.26 billion shillings ($22.23
million) from a loss of 2.08 billion shillings in the year ago
period, due to increased finance costs.
Finance costs nearly doubled to 732.6 million shillings from
378.7 million shillings in the six-month period ended Dec. 31,
2014, it said in a statement.
"During the six-month period, high interest rates coupled
with a depreciated Kenya shilling adversely affected the company
in terms of high cost of finance and foreign exchange losses,"
it said.
"This coupled with high operating and administrative costs
saw the company post a pretax loss ... which is 9 percent higher
than the ... loss incurred during a similar period last year."
The shilling hit lows last seen in October 2011 in
late 2015, while interest rates peaked above 22
percent.
Mumias said net revenue for the period rose 11 percent from
a year ago to 2.98 billion shillings, while administrative
expenses shot up to 1 billion shillings from 820.9 million
shillings.
Mumias - which also faced hurdles from raw material
shortages and low sugar prices - said it was seeking an
additional 2 billion shillings cash injection from the
government.
Kenya has used high tariffs to protect its sugar farmers but
the policy has encouraged smuggling of cheaper sugar imports.
It said loss per share widened to 1.04 shillings, from 0.95
shillings during the first half ending December 2014.
($1 = 101.6500 Kenyan shillings)
