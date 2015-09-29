BRIEF-Cherry acquires significant stake in Highlight Games
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
NAIROBI, Sept 29 Kenya's Mumias Sugar reported a wider loss before tax of 6.31 billion shillings ($60.04 million)in the year to June from 3.41 billion shillings in the year-ago period, hurt by falling revenues.
The company said in a statement on Tuesday its total revenues fell to 5.53 billion shillings from 13.08 billion shillings in the year to the end of June 2014. ($1 = 105.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Susan Thomas)
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, May 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) said on Friday it would recall more than 1.25 million pickup trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one crash death and two injuries.