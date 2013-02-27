* Blames falling output and prices for warning

* Swings to H1 loss of 1.58 bln shillings (Updates with H1 numbers)

NAIROBI Feb 27 Mumias Sugar warned pretax profits would tumble by at least a quarter in its full fiscal year to end-June 2013 after drought hurt its cane output and earnings in the first six months.

Kenya's biggest grower and miller of sugar swung to a loss before tax of 1.58 billion shillings ($18.3 million) in the first half to end-December from a profit of 1.26 billion shillings in the year-ago period, it said on Wednesday after the market closed.

Mumias, whose shares are some of the most frequently traded on the Nairobi bourse, said lower sugar prices had also hit revenues in the first half.

"The outlook for the second half of the year is stronger, and we expect improved profitability," Mumias said in a statement.

Mumias recorded pretax profits of 1.76 billion shillings for its last financial year.

($1 = 86.300 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and Jane Baird)