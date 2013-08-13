BRIEF-Michael J. Mertz reports 6.4 pct stake in Cardconnect Corp
* Michael J. Mertz reports 6.4 percent stake in Cardconnect Corp, as of April 3, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmSb8K) Further company coverage:
NAIROBI Aug 13 Kenyan retailer Naivas said on Tuesday that South Africa's Massmart is seeking to buy a majority stake in the family-owned owned supermarket chain.
Massmart, owned by the world's biggest retailer Wal-Mart , has said it plans to expand into east Africa's biggest economy.
"We expect to sell a majority stake, 50 percent plus one share," Naivas Chairman Simon Mukuha told Reuters, referring to the proposed deal with Massmart.
* Juniper Networks Inc - CEO Rami Rahim's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2okf1jz) Further company coverage: