NAIROBI Oct 16 Kenyan retail chain Naivas is no
longer selling a stake in its business and talks over a possible
sale with South Africa's Massmart Holdings are "off", a
senior company executive said on Wednesday.
Naivas chairman Simon Mukuha had said in August they were
looking to sell a majority stake to Massmart, which is owned by
the world's biggest retailer Walmart.
"We are fattening our cow. As and when we are ready we will
do that (sell) but as it is now we are not," Gilbert Mwangi, the
administration manager at Naivas told Reuters on phone.
"They (talks with Massmart) are off. We are not selling
now."
