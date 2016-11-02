NAIROBI Nov 2 Kenya's competition authority is investigating the Kenyan pay TV business of South Africa's Naspers, which local rivals say has unfairly monopolised broadcasts of popular European football matches, a source at the authority said.

The business, which operates under the name MultiChoice East Africa and owns the DStv and Supersport brands, is the only pay-TV channel showing the English Premier League, which is hugely popular among Kenyan fans.

Supersport has the rights to broadcast all 380 games per season live across sub-Saharan Africa though the Premier League has also awarded free-to-air rights for some matches to Kwese Sports, which is owned by Econet Wireless.

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) source, who asked not to be identified, said an investigation was underway after complaints by local broadcasters but did not give details.

"We are aware of the investigation and are cooperating with the CAK. We do not believe there are any transgressions on our part," said Meloy Horn, Naspers investor relations officer.

MultiChoice East Africa employs 1,000 people in Kenya, which serves as a hub for East Africa, both for its TV subscription business and in its TV production facilities. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi and Tiisetso Motsoeneng in Johannesburg; editing by Edmund Blair and David Clarke)