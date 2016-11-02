NAIROBI Nov 2 Kenya's competition authority is
investigating the Kenyan pay TV business of South Africa's
Naspers, which local rivals say has unfairly
monopolised broadcasts of popular European football matches, a
source at the authority said.
The business, which operates under the name MultiChoice East
Africa and owns the DStv and Supersport brands, is the only
pay-TV channel showing the English Premier League, which is
hugely popular among Kenyan fans.
Supersport has the rights to broadcast all 380 games per
season live across sub-Saharan Africa though the Premier League
has also awarded free-to-air rights for some matches to Kwese
Sports, which is owned by Econet Wireless.
The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) source, who asked
not to be identified, said an investigation was underway after
complaints by local broadcasters but did not give details.
"We are aware of the investigation and are cooperating with
the CAK. We do not believe there are any transgressions on our
part," said Meloy Horn, Naspers investor relations officer.
MultiChoice East Africa employs 1,000 people in Kenya, which
serves as a hub for East Africa, both for its TV subscription
business and in its TV production facilities.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri in Nairobi and Tiisetso Motsoeneng
in Johannesburg; editing by Edmund Blair and David Clarke)