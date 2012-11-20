NAIROBI Nov 20 National Bank of Kenya
reported a 68 percent plunge in pretax profits for the
first-nine months of the year to 577 million shillings ($6.74
million) due to a steep raise in interest expenses, it said on
Tuesday.
The lender, which bucked the trend of double-digit growth
reported by its peers, said in a statement that interest expense
rose 279 percent to 2.9 billion shillings in the period to the
end of September. The bank's total operating costs also rose 25
percent to 5.0 billion shillings.
($1 = 85.6250 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia)