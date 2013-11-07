BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
NAIROBI Nov 7 National Bank of Kenya posted a 119 percent leap in its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 1.26 billion shillings ($14.76 million), it said on Thursday.
The lender attributed the growth in profit to a jump in its net interest income and a drop in its costs. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent