NAIROBI Nov 7 National Bank of Kenya posted a 119 percent leap in its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 1.26 billion shillings ($14.76 million), it said on Thursday.

The lender attributed the growth in profit to a jump in its net interest income and a drop in its costs. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)