NAIROBI, March 26 National Bank of Kenya posted on Wednesday a 57 percent jump in its pretax profit for last year to 1.81 billion shillings ($20.88 million),thanks to a rise in net interest income.

Munir Ahmed, the bank's managing director, told an investor briefing that net interest income rose to 5.64 billion shillings from 4.78 billion shillings in 2012. ($1 = 86.7000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)