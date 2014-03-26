BRIEF-Marcus & Millichap Inc says brokered $63.1 mln multifamily sale in Hamden
$63.1 million multifamily sale in Hamden brokered by Marcus & Millichap's IPA division
NAIROBI, March 26 National Bank of Kenya posted on Wednesday a 57 percent jump in its pretax profit for last year to 1.81 billion shillings ($20.88 million),thanks to a rise in net interest income.
Munir Ahmed, the bank's managing director, told an investor briefing that net interest income rose to 5.64 billion shillings from 4.78 billion shillings in 2012. ($1 = 86.7000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)
CoreSite Realty Corp closes $275 million of new financing in two separate transactions