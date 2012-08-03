NAIROBI Aug 3 National Bank of Kenya posted a 17 percent fall in first-half profit to 911.8 million shillings ($10.82 million), bogged down by interest expenses that rose five-fold, it said on Friday.

High lending rates, after the central bank tightened policy aggressively late last year to fight inflation and currency weakness, crimped the growth of Kenyan banks' loan books and increased non-performing loans.

"During the six months, the bank paid interest to depositors five times more compared to similar period in 2011. The decline (in profit) is largely attributed to high interest expenses during the six months," National said in a statement.

Net interest income inched down to 2.47 billion shillings from 2.67 billion shillings in the year-ago period.

The bank, which started paying dividends in 2011 after more than a decade of turning around from heavy losses caused by bad debts associated with politician Daniel Moi's regime in the 1990s, is undergoing a leadership transition.

It said in June that it had picked Munir Ahmed, who previously worked for Standard Chartered in London, Johannesburg and Nairobi, to replace long-serving Managing Director Reuben Marambii, whose contract ends in December.

The government plans to sell a controlling stake in the bank to a strategic investor through a privatisation round.