NAIROBI Aug 3 National Bank of Kenya
posted a 17 percent fall in first-half profit to 911.8 million
shillings ($10.82 million), bogged down by interest expenses
that rose five-fold, it said on Friday.
High lending rates, after the central bank tightened policy
aggressively late last year to fight inflation and currency
weakness, crimped the growth of Kenyan banks' loan books and
increased non-performing loans.
"During the six months, the bank paid interest to depositors
five times more compared to similar period in 2011. The decline
(in profit) is largely attributed to high interest expenses
during the six months," National said in a statement.
Net interest income inched down to 2.47 billion shillings
from 2.67 billion shillings in the year-ago period.
The bank, which started paying dividends in 2011 after more
than a decade of turning around from heavy losses caused by bad
debts associated with politician Daniel Moi's regime in the
1990s, is undergoing a leadership transition.
It said in June that it had picked Munir Ahmed, who
previously worked for Standard Chartered in London,
Johannesburg and Nairobi, to replace long-serving Managing
Director Reuben Marambii, whose contract ends in December.
The government plans to sell a controlling stake in the bank
to a strategic investor through a privatisation round.