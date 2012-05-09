NAIROBI May 9 National Bank of Kenya raised its interest income in the first three months of this year from the same period in 2011, helping to drive a 4 percent increase in pretax profit to 486 million shillings ($5.83 million), it said on Wednesday.

The bank's total interest income leapt 51 percent to 2.27 billion shillings during the period, but the benefit of that was limited by a rise in interest expenses after lending rates went up on the back of tighter monetary policy.

The bank said it would continue rolling out branches to reach new customers, adding it would also contract shops and other businesses to offer its services as agents, after the law was changed to allow agency - or branchless - banking.

The government is in the process of selling a 51 percent stake in the bank to a yet-to-be-picked strategic investor through a privatisation process.

The bank said loans and advances to customers increased to 28 billion shillings from 24 billion shillings previously, while its total assets went up 4 percent to 70 billion shillings.

($1 = 83.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and Mark Potter)