NAIROBI, June 7 National Bank of Kenya has appointed Munir Ahmed to replace long-serving Managing Director Reuben Marambii, whose contract ends in December, it said on Thursday.

Ahmed, who has worked for Standard Chartered in London, Johannesburg and Nairobi, will lead the bank at a time of transition as the Kenyan government and national pension fund sell their combined stake to a strategic investor.

At the time of his appointment, he was in charge of compliance and assurance at Standard Chartered for east Africa.

Under Marambii, National has turned around from heavy losses, due to bad debts associated with politicians in President Daniel Moi's regime in the 1990s.

It started paying dividends in 2011, after over more than a decade of covering for the previous losses.

The lender raised its interest income in the first three months of this year from the same period in 2011, helping to drive a 4 percent increase in pretax profit to 486 million shillings ($5.8 million). ($1 = 84.5750 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Holmes)