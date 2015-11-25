BRIEF-Lollands Bank Q1 net profit up at DKK 20.1 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 20.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 14.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
NAIROBI Nov 25 Kenya's NIC Bank posted a 8.5 percent rise in its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 5.146 billion shillings ($50.43 million), the lender said on Wednesday. ($1 = 102.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic)
