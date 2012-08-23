* Pretax profit rises by 42 pct to 2.28 bln shillings

NAIROBI, Aug 23 Kenya's NIC Bank plans to acquire up to three other local banks in danger of coming up short on the central bank's more demanding core capital requirements, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday, after it posted a rise in half-year profits.

"We have to look for a bank which is compatible with good chemistry, shareholding and strategy. Maybe two or three banks," James Macharia, managing director of NIC Bank, told Reuters on the sidelines of a media event.

Kenya's 43 banks will be required to have at least 1 billion Kenyan shillings ($12 million) of core capital from the end of 2012, up from 250 million shillings, and many of the smaller institutions are expected to miss that target even though the rule was introduced in 2009.

In 2010 two small lenders, Equatorial Commercial Bank (ECB) and Southern Credit Bank merged under the ECB brand, citing the need to enlarge their branch network and balance sheet.

NIC itself is undertaking a 2 billion-shilling rights issue, which Macharia said he expected to be oversubscribed. On Thursday the bank posted a 42 percent increase in pretax profits to 2.28 billion shillings, mainly driven by a rise in non-capital-backed income such as fees and foreign exchange trading.

The bank, which already operates in Tanzania and Uganda, has ambitions to expand into Ethiopia, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi and Mozambique.

"Maybe from next year, we shall possibly (enter) Rwanda," Macharia told Reuters, adding that Zambia's new capital requirements have put it off operating there.

Zambia raised its capital requirements for foreign banks to $100 million from $2 million this year, to insulate its banking sector from the effects of a weak global economy. .

Meanwhile NIC wants to add eight locations to its Kenyan network of 20 branches within the 12 months, though Macharia said this target may be trimmed if violence erupts during the March 2013 elections, as it did in the aftermath of the 2008 poll when 1,200 people died.

Macharia told a media briefing that diversified revenue streams from non-funded income, mainly fees and foreign exchange trading, had cushioned the bank from high interest rates in Kenya, which some banks blamed for a slowdown in lending.

The bank's non-funded income surged by the largest margin, increasing 47 percent to 1.53 billion shillings, while total income rose by 36 percent to 2.98 billion shillings in the six months to the end of June.

The central bank embarked on an aggressively tight monetary policy last year, raising the key lending rate by 11 percentage points in the second half to keep a lid on inflation and stabilise the currency. ($1=83.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)