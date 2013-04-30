NAIROBI, April 30 Pre-tax profit growth at
Kenya's NIC Bank eased in the first quarter, held back
by a business slowdown ahead of presidential elections in March,
the company said on Tuesday.
The mid-tier lender, which says it leads the asset financing
segment and also operates in Tanzania, lifted profit by 20
percent to 1.2 billion shillings ($14.31 million) for the
Jan-March period, compared with 29 percent expansion in the same
period a year earlier.
Leading up to the March polls, there were widespread fears
of a repeat of the nationwide violence that followed a disputed
election in late 2007 and sent the economy into a tailspin. This
time the vote was peaceful.
"With the uncertainty associated with the General Elections
now behind us, most macro-economic variables are looking
favourable for the Kenyan economy although some downside risks
still remain," Chief Executive James Macharia said in a
statement on Tuesday.
He did not say what the risks were.
Net interest income for the quarter jumped 43 percent to 1.7
billion shillings after loans grew by a quarter to 70.6 billion
shillings, NIC said.
Costs rose 41 percent to 1.2 billion shillings due to hiring
of additional staff.
($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough and David
Cowell)