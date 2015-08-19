NAIROBI Aug 19 Kenya's NIC Bank
increased lending in the first half to boost its pretax profit
10 percent from a year earlier to 3.2 billion shillings ($31
million), it said on Wednesday.
The lender, which also operates in Uganda and Tanzania, said
loans grew 18 percent to 108 billion shillings, with growth
spread across corporate and retail clients.
"For the second half of 2015, our focus remains on managing
funding costs and operating expenses in addition to minimizing
impairment costs through proactive risk management," John
Gachora, group chief executive, said in a statement.
NIC said profit growth also reflected the performance of its
insurance and securities brokerage businesses.
($1 = 103.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Holmes)