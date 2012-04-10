NAIROBI, April 10 Apache Corporation has
secured a rig to drill a well on an offshore Kenyan oil
exploration block that it owns jointly with other firms, one of
its partners on the block said on Tuesday.
Kenya has seen interest in its exploration blocks rise since
its first oil discovery in the dry and dusty county of Turkana,
where Africa-focused UK firm Tullow Oil has been
exploring.
East Africa has become a focus of interest for oil and gas
exploration, but a worldwide shortage of rigs threatens to slow
growth and increase the cost of operations.
Houston-based Apache will use the deepwater drilling ship
Deepsea Metro 1 to sink a well on the Mbawa prospect within
block L8 off Kenya's Lamu archipelago, said Pancontinental Oil &
Gas, a partner on the block.
"We are pursuing what we see as a major oil play rather than
a gas play offshore Kenya," Pancontinental's Chief Executive
Officer Barry Rushworth said in a statement.
Block L8 is run as joint venture with Apache as the operator
holding a 50 percent stake. Origin Energy Limited has a
20 percent share while Australia's Pancontinental and Tullow Oil
have a 15 percent stake each.
"Apache is anticipating a spud date within Q3 2012, with the
actual date depending on when the drilling rig is finished with
its current operations," Rushworth said.
He said the well on Mbawa prospect is expected to take some
45 to 60 days to complete to a planned total depth of 3,250
metres below the sea in water depth of 860 metres, easily within
the range of modern equipment.
Pancontinental estimates that Mbawa has a maximum potential
of 4.9 billion barrels of oil.
