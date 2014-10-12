NAIROBI Oct 12 London-listed Tullow Oil
said talks to resolve "limited industrial action" at sites in
north Kenya had been successfully concluded and the staff
affected were returning to work.
Independent oil and gas explorer Tullow and its partner,
Africa Oil, have struck commercially viable deposits of
oil in Kenya's Lokichar basin in Turkana, where they have
discovered resources of about 600 million barrels.
Tullow said on Friday it was facing industrial action at
drilling sites, but did not given details of how many sites were
affected or whether any work had been interrupted. A local
leader said the company had evacuated some workers.
"Negotiations between the county and central government
representatives, workers' representatives, Tullow and its
supplier regarding the limited industrial action in northern
Kenya have concluded successfully," Tullow said.
"The small number of workers affected are now returning to
work," it said in a brief statement sent to Reuters late on
Saturday, without giving further details.
Big oil and gas finds along Africa's east coast are
propelling an exploration boom, but impoverished local
communities say they are not getting any of the benefits.
Tullow suspended operations in the area for about two weeks
in October and November last year after demonstrators from the
poor region marched on Tullow sites demanding more jobs and
other benefits. Work resumed after talks with local leaders.
(Writing by Edmund Blair, editing by John Stonestreet)