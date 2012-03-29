* Lacks experience in handling a complex oil industry
* Law governing sector enacted decades before oil find
* Says won't fall into same pitfalls as its neighbours
By Kelly Gilblom
NAIROBI, March 29 Kenya, which announced with
fanfare this week it had struck oil, risks similar delays in
producing crude oil that neighbouring Uganda has faced due to
lack of a regulatory framework for the sector, according to oil
firms exploring in the country.
While government officials in the east African country
acknowledge there are some hazy parts of the law surrounding oil
production, they say they are confident Kenya is ready.
But the industry is sceptical, with much at stake due to
high costs and scant l aws for recovering and marketing oil
found. The oil firms are discouraged by the example of Uganda
where oil finds lay stagnant for a long time.
James Phillips, chief operating officer of Canada's Africa
Oil Corp., the company which discovered gas in Block 9,
said the company won't spend any money or move ahead with its
plans in the area until Kenya's energy ministry develops rules
that would determine how that gas could be produced and sold.
"The government here is good and they're very easy to work
with, but they're still finding their way," Phillips told
Reuters at an oil, gas and energy conference in Nairobi.
"If you don't have reserves, then you don't have the
expertise and knowledge that comes with experience."
Kenya said on Monday Africa-focused British firm Tullow Oil
Plc, the operator in a joint venture with Africa Oil,
had found oil to the north of the country, and was checking on
the commercial viability of the find.
East Africa has become a hot spot for oil and gas
exploration in recent years, spurred by new finds, but has yet
to come to terms with a legal framework for the sector.
Analysts say the current rules in Kenya are insufficient and
do not account for the vast complications such as environmental
concerns, production rates and revenue sharing agreements.
For now, the oil and gas production and exploration process
in Kenya is regulated by the Kenya Petroleum Act, a 13-page law
passed around 1986, decades before its first oil find, and
government officials say this needs to be revamped.
PITFALLS
Analysts said because Kenyan officials are inexperienced
contracts can be skewed toward commercial interests, a risk
factor from inadequate regulation.
Its regulations will fall short in handling environmental
disasters such as oil spills, and in protecting property rights
of oil companies negotiating with one another.
In some cases, reservoirs of hydrocarbons can extend into
multiple blocks, each with a different licensed owner.
Regulations usually dictate how companies extract the deposits
without infringing one another's property rights. Kenyan law is
unclear on how to handle such a situation if it arises.
"They're not well prepared because there's been no
production in the past," said Mwendia Nyaga, lead consultant at
Oil & Energy Ltd., a consultant with the energy ministry.
"The existing regulatory system needs to be improved as the
issues they're dealing with become more complex."
Commercial hydrocarbon deposits were discovered in Uganda in
2006 by Tullow, but a tax dispute between Kampala and Heritage
Oil, Tullow's former partner in the oilfields, and
wrangling over the production sharing agreements, resulted in
delays to oil production.
In a similar tax dispute over unclear rules, Cove Energy
said it was seeking clarity from Mozambique on a
possible levy related to the sale of the British gas explorer,
raising the prospect of a tax battle and potential delay to the
$1.8 billion deal.
Martin Heya, Kenya's petroleum commissioner, says the
country will not fall into the same pitfalls as its neighbours.
"We think we have learned a lot from those who have
discovered oil earlier than us," Heya said, days before the
Tullow discovery was made public.
"We are preparing (regulations), but we don't put these
things in the paper (newspapers) because you don't want to up
the expectations of the people so much ... so someone who you
talk to might think we are unprepared," he said.
(Writing by James Macharia; Editing by James Jukwey)