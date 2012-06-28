* Oil explorer hits rock, to assess whether can dig further
* Tullow mulls moving rig to second well
* E. Africa a hotspot after new oil and gas finds
By Kelly Gilblom
June 28 Tullow Oil has halted the
drilling of its well in northwestern Kenya after hitting a
geological formation and may soon start assessing the commercial
viability of the well where it had announced the country's first
oil discovery.
Tullow's country manager in Kenya, Martin Mbogo, said the
company had hit an unexpected geological formation about 400
metres short of its original projected target depth of 2,700
metres in the Ngamia-1 well.
If it can't go further, then Tullow will start appraising
the contents of the well and will move the drilling rig west to
spud its second Kenyan well this year, the Africa-focused
British firm said on Thursday.
Mbogo said it was still too soon to discuss whether the
well, in the country's Turkana region, could ultimately lead
Kenya into oil production.
He also declined to give a figure on how many barrels the
well needs contain in order for it to be commercially viable.
"It depends a lot on the price of oil and infrastructure in
place," he said. "We will release an operational update as soon
as some tests are done, in about two weeks."
In March, the explorer announced Ngamia-1 held Kenya's first
oil discovery, one in a series of major hydrocarbon finds in
east Africa that has made the region a hotspot in oil and gas
exploration.
Some 30 km west of Ngamia-1, Tullow is prepping its next
drill site, known as Twiga-1, to receive the rig.
"It's important to move the rig soon, since its
production-sharing contract with the Kenyan government requires
it to complete its work within a specific time frame," Mbogo
said.
He dismissed media reports of a protest by communities in
the region, who are angry about Tullow's presence and the fact
they have not been included in the income generated by oil
activities.
This past weekend, Kenyan energy officials hosted two days
of meetings with Turkana locals over their concerns that they
would not receive a fair share of the benefits of the oil
discovery.
Mbogo, who was in attendance, said about 300 people showed
up each day to voice worries.
"In terms of the situation on the ground, it's absolutely
calm," he said. "There's a lot of noise in the news, but
operationally there's been no disruption at all," he said.
"This was very big, government connecting with locals."