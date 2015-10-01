* Orange seeks to exit Kenya after eight years
* Minister says transaction to be completed "very soon"
* Local media says buyer likely to be Helios Partners
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Oct 1 France's Orange SA is
in the final round of talks to sell its 70 percent stake in its
Kenya business, the country's finance minister said on Thursday,
without naming the buyer.
Orange is the second international operator to quit Kenya,
where the strong market position enjoyed by Safaricom,
part-owned by Vodafone, has made it difficult for rivals
to make a profit. India's Essar Telecoms sold its Kenyan
business, Yu, last year.
The decision to sell its holding is a setback for Orange,
which paid $390 million for its stake in 2007, aiming to
capitalise on what were fast growth rates. Its plan was to make
the unit profitable before taking it public in five years.
"(Orange) wants to exit so they are selling their 70
percent," Finance Minister Henry Rotich, who oversees the
government's 30 percent shareholding in Orange Kenya, told
Reuters. "They are in final negotiations."
Rotich said he expected the transaction to be completed
"very soon", possibly before year end.
Local newspapers have reported the buyer of the shares is
Africa-focused investment firm Helios Partners. No-one at Helios
was immediately available for comment.
Orange declined comment on the identity of the buyer or the
price, but said Africa and the Middle East remained priorities
and growth engines for the group.
It is in negotiations to acquire Bharti Airtel's mobile
operations in Burkina Faso, Chad, Congo Brazzaville and Sierra
Leone.
Orange has about 100 million subscribers in Egypt, Morocco,
Tunisia, Senegal and Mali among other countries, bringing in
nearly 10 percent of group sales last year. Revenue from those
operations rose 7 percent to 4.29 billion euros ($4.8
billion)and operating profit reached 1.4 billion euros.
Analyst Faith Mwangi at Standard Investment Bank said Orange
Kenya had struggled despite enjoying a monopoly in fixed-line
telephones. "They essentially failed to innovate," she said,
adding Orange's strategy of offering cheaper calls had lately
helped it claw back some market share.
Orange increased its mobile subscribers to 4.0 million in
the quarter through June from 3.7 million in the previous
quarter, the Communications Authority of Kenya regulator said.
One of the main advantages of Safaricom, which has 67
percent of Kenya's 36 million mobile users, has been the
development of its pioneering M-Pesa mobile money system, which
allows users of even the most basic mobile phones to make
payments.
Kenya has two other telecom operators, India's Bharti Airtel
and Finserve, owned by one of the country's biggest banks'
Equity.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
