ISIOLO, Kenya Fighting between pastoralists over grazing land in drought-hit northern Kenya killed at least nine people on Friday, police said, the latest in a string of deadly clashes this year.

Cattle rustling and clashes over grazing land and water are relatively common among pastoralist communities in the dry patches of east Africa and often escalate into revenge attacks.

Isiolo district police commander Augustine Ntumbi said eight other people had also been killed since fighting started last Monday between the Somali and Borana tribes who are clashing against the Turkana.

The areas are close to the Samburu and Buffalo Springs game reserves and the fighting has affected tourism in the area. In November, gunmen attacked a safari vehicle in northern Kenya, killing the driver and wounding a Swiss tourist.

"Our records of those killed last night is nine people. No animals were stolen. The raids were in different places where Turkana are settled. Eight people were killed earlier in the week in grazing fields," he told Reuters on Saturday.

Joseph Samal, a Turkana leader who said Friday's deaths were from his tribe, expected the number of deaths to rise because more people were missing.

Thousands of Turkana have fled the fighting and are camping at the Isiolo Catholic church, witnesses said on Saturday.

"Nine bodies were collected at Kambi ya juu, Mabatini and Waso (villages near Isiolo town) last night. Two bodies which included the body of a child who had been thrown in a river were found this morning," Samal said.

(Reporting by Noor Ali; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)