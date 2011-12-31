ISIOLO, Kenya Dec 31 Fighting between
pastoralists over grazing land in drought-hit northern Kenya
killed at least nine people on Friday, police said, the latest
in a string of deadly clashes this year.
Cattle rustling and clashes over grazing land and water are
relatively common among pastoralist communities in the dry
patches of east Africa and often escalate into revenge attacks.
Isiolo district police commander Augustine Ntumbi said eight
other people had also been killed since fighting started last
Monday between the Somali and Borana tribes who are clashing
against the Turkana.
The areas are close to the Samburu and Buffalo Springs game
reserves and the fighting has affected tourism in the area. In
November, gunmen attacked a safari vehicle in northern Kenya,
killing the driver and wounding a Swiss tourist.
"Our records of those killed last night is nine people. No
animals were stolen. The raids were in different places where
Turkana are settled. Eight people were killed earlier in the
week in grazing fields," he told Reuters on Saturday.
Joseph Samal, a Turkana leader who said Friday's deaths were
from his tribe, expected the number of deaths to rise because
more people were missing.
Thousands of Turkana have fled the fighting and are camping
at the Isiolo Catholic church, witnesses said on Saturday.
"Nine bodies were collected at Kambi ya juu, Mabatini and
Waso (villages near Isiolo town) last night. Two bodies which
included the body of a child who had been thrown in a river were
found this morning," Samal said.
(Reporting by Noor Ali; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)