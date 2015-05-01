(Refiles with new headline)
By Kagondu Njagi
KIBARTANE, Kenya, May 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It is
said among the Samburu people of Kenya that if a woman is not
beaten by her husband then she is not loved.
Naserian Lyengulai is working to bring that idea to an end.
The 59-year-old has been hit several times by her husband
for borrowing money to buy food or medicine for her family, she
says. But these days, she has her own source of income - and the
beatings have stopped.
The mother of six, a member of the Kibartane Women's Group
in northern Kenya, now works with other village mothers to grow
vegetables and fruit such as pawpaws on a one-acre plot of land
in the village.
Farming fresh produce is something new for women in this
hot, dry region dominated by cattle and goat herding.
"The place of the Maasai woman is to raise children,"
Lyengulai says, adding that taking care of the family wealth is
the business of the man.
But the new economic freedom that has come from raising and
selling fruit and vegetables is also buying her others freedoms,
particularly the ability to spend money, without risk, while her
husband is away for weeks at a time herding his animals.
"Sometimes he does not leave money in the house," Lyengulai
said. "I have to feed the children on stored milk. When they
fall sick, I treat them with herbs collected from the wild."
The February edition of the Samburu County Drought Monthly
Bulletin says that children under five years old in families
that only herd livestock are more likely to suffer nutritional
problems during droughts than children from families that mix
cattle herding and growing vegetables and legumes.
That reality - and a desire to improve meals for their own
children - is one of the things that inspired Lyengulai and
other women to form the Kibartane Women Group.
Before the project began, "it was difficult for me to obtain
greens because the nearest shopping center is 20 kilometers
away," she said. "All that I need to do now is to join my
colleagues at the kitchen garden to get my share of fruits and
vegetables."
The surplus, she adds, is taken to the market for sale,
earning her and members of the group extra income.
NEED FOR WATER
The farming venture, however, requires irrigation water,
which is scarce in the drought-prone region, where many families
rely on springs fed by sporadic showers.
To find enough water, the women have teamed up with
International Medical Corps (IMC), a non-governmental
organisation, to bring it from the nearby Nkutoto hills to the
village.
Water is tapped from the spring through supply pipes and
drained into a storage tank. Villagers can then fetch their
share for domestic use, while Lyengulai's group uses the water
for their garden as well.
Bringing water to the village has had an added benefit, as
women who once fetched it from the Nkutoto spring sometimes
faced attack from baboons, leopards, snakes and elephants that
were also seeking water there, villagers say.
In many parts of East Africa, governments are pushing for
pastoralist communities to give up old lifestyles and switch
instead to settled farming. Supporters say such a move will
create better food security, curb conflict between herders and
farmers, and free up land.
Critics, however, say switching from pastoralism to settled
farming could make communities less resilient to climate change
impacts such as worsening drought.
Making such a switch to more farming - a measure the women
of Kibartane are experimenting with - will also be difficult
without rural pastoralist communities, and particularly women,
being given clear title to their land, which is often held
communally.
Louise Towon, the director of the Girl Child Education
Support Programme in Samburu, argues that staple farming will
not be a game changer among pastoralist communities because
women are yet to win their land rights.
"It will not work because when it comes to ownership of the
land women have no right to property," she argued, noting that
Samburu women are not included in decision making.
"Women are the backbone of families but when it comes to
land issues they are not recognised," she said. "They should
first be given the right to contribute or make a decision on
land before testing new approaches like fresh produce farming."
(Reporting by Kagondu Njagi; editing by Laurie Goering)