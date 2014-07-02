(Confirms death toll, adds details about cargo plane)
By Humphrey Malalo
NAIROBI, July 2 Four crewmen were killed on
Wednesday when a plane carrying the stimulant khat crashed into
a commercial building in the Kenyan capital Nairobi shortly
after taking off, police said.
Television footage showed a charred tail and wings of the
white Fokker 50 propeller plane ripped in half outside the
smouldering two-storey building housing several shops.
While two guards at the building were injured, the fact that
the crash happened around 4 a.m. meant a worse toll was avoided.
The Somalia-bound cargo plane was carrying khat, the leafy
plant chewed as a stimulant in east Africa but banned in many
countries across the globe.
Khat is big business in Kenya with vast plantations dotted
around the country's central regions. It is grown and sold
legally in much of eastern Africa where chewing the plant is an
ancient social custom.
Benson Kibui, Nairobi county police commander, said the
plane's pilot, co-pilot, flight engineer and a loader were
killed in crash.
"(So far) we have retrieved three bodies," Kibui told
Reuters.
(Additional reporting and writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by
Alison Williams)