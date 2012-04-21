NAIROBI, April 21 Kenyan rangers killed five
poachers in a clash in the Rift Valley early on Saturday and
recovered elephant tusks and weapons, the Kenya Wildlife Service
(KWS) said.
Poaching in Kenya has declined significantly since the 1980s
and 1990s when gangs nearly decimated its elephant and rhino
populations, but there has been an upsurge in recent years.
The KWS said last month it had increased its efforts to hunt
down poachers and had killed six poachers this year who were
hunting for elephant, buffalo and rhino.
"Two rangers were injured in the 1 a.m. incident," the KWS
said in a statement on the clash with the poachers in northwest
Kenya. "Elephant tusks weighing 50 kg were recovered as well as
three AK-47 rifles and 15 rounds of ammunition."
Ivory from African elephants is typically smuggled to Asia
where it is carved into ornaments, while rhino horn is used in
traditional medicine and has even gained a reputation for curing
cancer - a claim scientists have dismissed.
The KWS says poachers are killing around 100 elephants a
year in Kenya, often operating in increasingly sophisticated
gangs.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Tim Pearce)