NAIROBI Dec 2 Two Kenyan presidential hopefuls
indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly
inciting post-election violence said on Sunday they intend to
join forces in next year's vote by running on the same ticket.
Deputy Prime Minister Uhuru Kenyatta and former cabinet
minister William Ruto announced the deal at a rally hosted by
Ruto's United Republican Party and Kenyatta's The National
Alliance party in the Rift Valley town of Nakuru, 140 km
northwest of the capital Nairobi.
Under the agreement, Kenyatta will seek the presidency and
former rival Ruto will be his vice presidential running mate.
"We have agreed here to make a government with Uhuru
Kenyatta as the president, and William Ruto will be the vice
president. We have agreed that God-willing, next year URP and
TNA will form the next government," Ruto told thousands of
supporters gathered in a stadium.
The Hague-based ICC said in July that four prominent
Kenyans, including Kenyatta and Ruto, would be tried for their
alleged roles in fuelling bloodshed in 2007 and 2008 that killed
more than 1,200 people. All deny wrongdoing.
Their trials for crimes against humanity were set for April
2013, a month after presidential elections in east Africa's
largest economy.
Next year's election will be the first under a new
constitution and the first since the 2007 poll that led to the
violence. Kenya had previously been a relative haven of peace in
a troubled region.
Ruto and Kenyatta's pairing raises the prospect of having
Kenya's sitting president under indictment in the Hague.
Although both have said they will heed the April summons,
there is speculation they will not appear. Many western
governments had wanted the two men to face the court before the
election.
"We have agreed we are uniting on behalf of the people of
Kenya. Our alliance is not for fighting anyone. We are uniting
for the sake of the people of Kenya," said Kenyatta.
A Kenyan non-governmental organisation known as the
International Centre for Peace and Conflict filed suit on Friday
at the Kenyan High Court challenging Ruto and Kenyatta's
suitability for elective office, given their cases at the Hague.
The suit was filed after a similar case against the two was
withdrawn.
The indictment of an elected president would put Kenya in
situation similar to that of Sudan, where President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir is wanted by the ICC to face charges of genocide and
other atrocities.