Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, June 19 Cargo volumes through
Kenya's Mombasa port, a gateway to several countries in east
Africa, are expected to rise in coming months after its handling
capacity tripled following its expansion to accept bigger
vessels, a senior ports official said on Tuesday.
Apart from Kenya, the port handles cargo to and from Uganda,
Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, eastern Democratic Republic of
Congo and Somalia.
Its total throughput rose to about 20 million tonnes in 2011
from 18.9 million tonnes in 2010, above the port's target of
19.4 million tonnes.
On Tuesday, the port whose docking yards could handle
vessels carrying up to 1,700 containers before the expansion,
received a ship - MV Jolly Peria - originating from Italy,
carrying 5,420 containers, the highest number a single ship
docking at the port ever carried.
Gichiri Ndua, state-run Kenya Ports Authority's managing
director, said that since the port's expansion, it had received
five similar vessels.
"This is a dramatic achievement ... and places the port of
Mombasa amongst the internationally recognised ports with
ability to handle vessels of third and fourth generation that
have ability to haul 4,500 to 6,000 containers at one go," Ndua
said at the official reception of the ship.
"This is testimony that international shipping lines are now
re routing their mega carriers direct to Mombasa to benefit from
the economies of scale accrued from the expansion," he added.
Traffic through the Mombasa port is watched as a key
economic indicator for the region.
Imports through the port include oil, clinker which is used
to make cement, steel, bitumen for road construction and
second-hand cars, while the main exports include tea, coffee,
and horticulture goods.
Kenya and its neighbours Ethiopia and South Sudan plan to
build a second port, Lamu, which began in March. It is expected
to serve oil-rich South Sudan better, as well as Ethiopia, the
continent's biggest coffee producer.
Kenyan Transport Minister Amos Kimunya, who was present at
the event said the government had in its 2011/12 budget set
aside 2 billion shillings for the construction of three docking
yards at the Lamu port.
The expansion of the port of Mombasa which started in August
2011 and ended in March, was carried out by Netherlands-based
Van Oord Dredging and Marine contractors at a cost of 5.2
billion kenyan shillings ($61.8 million).
The exercise involved increasing the depth and width of
entry and exit points into the port, and the length of docking
yards from 240 metres to 840 metres.
($1 = 84.2000 Kenyan shillings)
