* Cargo up due to improving world economy
* Port serves several other countries in the region
NAIROBI, July 25 Container traffic through
Kenya's main Mombasa port, which also serves several other
countries in East Africa, grew 24 percent in the first half of
2012, helped by improved cargo handling and a stabilising global
economy, its operator said.
The traffic is usually an indicator of economic activity in
the East Africa region.
The port handled 10.7 million tonnes of cargo over the
first-half of the year, up from 9.3 million in the same period
in 2011, Gichiri Ndua, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing
director said in a presentation seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
"The growth in cargo volumes and hence the demand for
services at the Port of Mombasa has grown progressively," Ndua
said.
Apart from Kenya, the port of Mombasa handles cargo to and
from Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, eastern Democratic
Republic of Congo and Somalia.
Kenya is building a $300 million second container terminal
at Mombasa to handle increased trade within the region, driven
by a sharp growth in construction, vast infrastructure
development and an emerging middle class.
"There is need for capacity expansion," Ndua said.
The east Africa nation also plans to construct a second port
in Lamu, north of Mombasa, with a capacity of 23 million tonnes
per year.
