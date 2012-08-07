MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 7 Kenya's main port of
Mombasa, east and central Africa's main gateway will build a
$21.4 million security system to safeguard the port from
emerging threats of terrorism and pirates, managing director
Gichiri Ndua said on Tuesday.
The project, jointly funded by the World Bank and Kenya, is
intended to enhance security at the port by beefing up both land
and sea surveillance, and improve screening of containers to
check against counterfeit goods, drugs and other contraband.
"We recognise security at the port as key to our business
... we needed a system that would put virtually every activity
at the port under central watch, and make it completely
impossible for anybody to contemplate mischief anywhere around
there," Ndua told Reuters.
"The port has been accused ...of being an entrance for
illegal drugs and weapons into the country. This new
state-of-the-art security system will be sorting that out as
well."
The security project is being implemented by an Israeli
company, Magal Security Systems, and is expected to be completed
by March 2013, Ndua said.
The port's container traffic grew 24 percent in the first
half of 2012, helped by improved cargo handling and a
stabilising global economy, its operator said last month.
The port will start handling higher volumes by the end of
this year after the completion of a new 5 billion shilling
($59.31 million) berth.
(Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Editing by James Macharia and
Sofina Mirza-Reid)