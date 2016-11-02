MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 2 Thirteen port and customs
officials were charged on Wednesday with stealing cargo
containers and aiding tax evasion on freight at Kenya's Mombasa
port, part of a drive to clamp down on corruption and boost
efficiency at the hub.
Mombasa acts as a trade gateway for much of East Africa. But
neighbouring countries have often complained about corruption
and the slow processing of cargo.
The port replaced its managing director and five other
senior managers in February as part of a wider bid to streamline
customs procedures.
A court in Mombasa charged 10 men and three women on
Wednesday with theft of cargo, "aiding procurement" of goods
that had not gone through proper customs procedures, tampering
with computerised customs systems and other charges.
They denied all charges and were released on a bond of
500,000 shillings ($5,000) each. The next hearing is on Nov. 15.
The port management said in February all transit cargo
through Mombasa would be cleared in the port to curb tax evasion
and smuggling. Previously, some containers heading beyond Kenya
were cleared at private freight station outside the port.
($1 = 101.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)